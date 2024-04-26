Broncos select QB Bo Nix at No. 12 overall

The Broncos have selected a quarterback.

With the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 draft, Denver has selected former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

Nix, 24, spent his last two seasons at Oregon after beginning his college career at Auburn. In 2023, he set a new single-season FBS record by completing 77.45 percent of his passes. Nix finished the year with 4,508 yards with 45 touchdowns and three interceptions.

In two seasons with the Ducks, he completed 74.9 percent of his throws for 8.101 yards with 74 touchdowns and 10 picks.

Nix now becomes the fourth player in the Broncos’ quarterbacks room, joining Jarrett Stidham, Ben DiNucci, and the recently acquired Zach Wilson.