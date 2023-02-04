 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton: Saints and Broncos worked hard to agree on compensation for me

  
Published February 3, 2023 11:41 PM
nbc_pft_paytonbroncos_230203
February 3, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King assess what to make of how the Broncos handled their head coach search and why Sean Payton will be able to keep Russell Wilson’s attitude in check.

Sean Payton finally became the head coach of the Broncos on Friday evening, and he said after taking the job that working out the compensation his new team would send his old team was a lengthy process.

The Broncos sent the 2023 first-round pick (No. 29 overall) that they had previously acquired from the Bradley Chubb trade to the Saints, along with a 2024 second-round pick, in exchange for the Saints’ 2024 third-round pick and the rights to Payton, who resigned a year ago while still under contract to the Saints. Payton said the two teams’ general managers worked hard on hammering out the deal.

“There was a complexity to my hiring, obviously, that involved compensation to the Saints,” Payton said on the Broncos’ YouTube channel . “So that made that a little bit longer and I’m real thankful for George Paton and Mickey Loomis. Those guys were on the phone for days working out compensation that allowed this to happen. That made it uniquely different.”

Payton said he’s glad to have that done, and that he’s eager to get to work.

“Our plan is to win,” Payton said. “And that process starts today.”