Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which games theyre most excited about, including Rams-Lions, Steelers-Falcons, Jags-Dolphins and more.
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to the opening games for the Bears, Commanders, Patriots, Falcons, Vikings and Broncos and weigh in on the likelihood of rookie QBs starting.
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on what they think the offseason edition of Hard Knocks will entail, given the Giants will be under the microscope this summer.
Biggest reunions to watch in 2024 NFL schedule
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through when Kirk Cousins plays in Minnesota, Russell Wilson heads to Denver, Sean Payton returns to New Orleans and Saquon Barkley travels to New York.
Deep dive into the 2024 SNF schedule
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down games they're most looking forward to on Sunday Night Football, from the Packers-Eagles in Brazil exclusively on Peacock to Caleb Williams vs. C.J. Stroud in Week 2.
How will Texans ‘answer the challenge’ in 2024?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how the Texans will hold up under pressure this season, with C.J. Stroud rising, the AFC South becoming more competitive and more.
Bills slated for high-profile five-game stretch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms zero in on the Week 2-6 stretch for the Bills that includes the Dolphins, Jags, Ravens and Jets in primetime.
Jets to face seven standalone games in 11 weeks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how strong the Jets will be in 2024, given Aaron Rodgers' recovery and their schedule, which features several short-week turnarounds early in the season.
Lions enter spotlight with five primetime games
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Lions have excited fans and this is the first year with "a bit of a bullseye" on them, as is reflected in their 2024 NFL schedule.
Ravens must ‘hit the ground sprinting’ in 2024
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out how Baltimore is slated for a league-high 10 games against 2023 playoff teams in 2024 and why the Ravens need to come out of the gates ready.
Chiefs to be challenged early in 2024 schedule
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Chiefs' 2024 NFL schedule, which features two big matchups early with the Ravens and Bengals, and outline why every team sets out to beat Kansas City.
Number of 49ers’ short weeks adds to difficulty
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the 49ers' 2024 NFL schedule and outline how four short weeks and four matchups against teams coming off their bye weeks makes the schedule harder than it initially looks.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
Chris Simms sees some positives in Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's game, but the negatives from his rookie season make it hard to rank him any higher than No. 34 -- part of “The Young and The Reckless” tier of QBs.