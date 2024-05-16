 Skip navigation
Bengals are biggest favorites of Week 1 with 8.5-point line over Patriots

  
Published May 16, 2024 05:50 PM

The Bengals are the team with the best odds to start the season 1-0. Which means the Patriots are the team with the best odds to start the season 0-1.

With the 2024 NFL schedule released, betting lines are out for every game, and in Week One, Cincinnati is the heaviest favorite. The Bengals are favored by 8.5 points over the Patriots.

That’s no surprise, as the Bengals are expected to be among the best teams in the NFL with a healthy Joe Burrow, while the Patriots are expected to be among the worst teams in the NFL with new head coach Jerod Mayo trying to rebuild after the team went south at the end of Bill Belichick’s tenure.

The Patriots may need to get used to being underdogs: They’re underdogs in every game this season. New England and Carolina are the only two teams in the NFL that are not favored in any games.