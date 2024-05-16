 Skip navigation
David Andrews, Patriots agree to extension through 2025 season

  
Published May 16, 2024 01:13 PM

Longtime Patriots center David Andrews is set to play at least two more seasons in New England.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Andrews has agreed with the team on an extension that will cover the 2025 season. He’s now due a base value of $12 million over the next two seasons with $8 million guaranteed and a max value of $13 million.

Andrews joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and joins long snapper Joe Cardona as the longest-tenured members of the team. He has started 117 regular season games and 10 playoff games, including victories in Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII.

Andrews was a teammate of new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo during his rookie year and his new deal means he’ll play a leading role in the transition to the post-Bill Belichick era in New England.