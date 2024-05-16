 Skip navigation
163 of 257 draft picks have signed contracts

  
Published May 16, 2024 07:32 PM

Before 2011, most teams waited until after the Fourth of July to sign their draft picks. Now, most are under contract before Memorial Day.

With more than a week to go until the unofficial start of summer, 163 of 257 draft picks have had their contracts signed, sealed, and delivered to the NFL Players Association.

The highest draft pick under contract is Giants receiver Malik Nabers, the sixth overall pick.

Eleven first-round picks have signed. The round with the most picks under contract is seven — 34 of 37 are done. The fewest is round two, with only eight.

Most if not all will be signed before camp opens. Sometimes, there’s an issue that arises. The biggest potential sticking points are cash flow of signing bonus, amount of full guarantee at signing, language that will void guarantees, and offsets for future guaranteed payments. Otherwise, the slotted deals negotiate themselves.