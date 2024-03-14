Joey Bosa to stay with Chargers after revising contract

Joey Bosa’s future with the Chargers was the subject of some speculation in recent weeks, but he’s set to stick with the team for the 2024 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bosa has agreed to a reworked contract with the team. The news comes a day after Khalil Mack did the same thing, so head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will have both of the team’s veteran edge rushers on hand for their first season with the team.

The details of the change to the contract were not part of the report, but Bosa’s original deal called for him to receive a $7 million roster bonus this week. That was part of the reason why he was set to have a cap number of more than $36 million.

Wide receiver Mike Williams was released as the Chargers managed their cap, but it looks like he may be the only player to leave the team as part of that process.