Comcast to launch Peacock/Netflix/AppleTV+ bundle at “vastly reduced price”

Our corporate overlords will be lording over a bundle of major streaming services.

And that’s a good thing. Because Comcast has announced that Peacock, Netflix, and AppleTV+ will be combined at a “vastly reduced price.”

Comcast Chairman & CEO Brian Roberts announced on Tuesday that the StreamSaver is coming, sooner than later.

“This will be a pretty compelling package,” Roberts said, via Todd Spangler of Variety.com.

Peacock has become a major player in the NFL space. In addition to streaming every NBC Sunday night game, Peacock had an exclusive playoff game in January. Peacock also will be the exclusive home to the Packers-Eagles game in Brazil on Friday, September 6.