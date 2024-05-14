 Skip navigation
Comcast to launch Peacock/Netflix/AppleTV+ bundle at “vastly reduced price”

  
Published May 14, 2024 11:06 AM

Our corporate overlords will be lording over a bundle of major streaming services.

And that’s a good thing. Because Comcast has announced that Peacock, Netflix, and AppleTV+ will be combined at a “vastly reduced price.”

Comcast Chairman & CEO Brian Roberts announced on Tuesday that the StreamSaver is coming, sooner than later.

This will be a pretty compelling package,” Roberts said, via Todd Spangler of Variety.com.

Making it more compelling, undoubtedly, is that PFT Live will be part of it. Unless the folks from Netflix and Apple specifically tell Peacock to dump that crap from the lineup. Which is possible.

If that doesn’t happen, PFT Live will be in the StreamSaver space.

And here’s where we would add the disclaimer that PFT Live, the weekday studio show that devotes two hours (or most of it) to NFL news and analysis, is a Peacock property, if we hadn’t already pointed it out at least twice.

Peacock has become a major player in the NFL space. In addition to streaming every NBC Sunday night game, Peacock had an exclusive playoff game in January. Peacock also will be the exclusive home to the Packers-Eagles game in Brazil on Friday, September 6.