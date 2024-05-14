Watch Now
Parry reportedly working for BUF is 'new frontier'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down a report that John Parry is stepping into an officiating liaison role with the Bills and explore if he could be the first of many officials to make the move.
PFT Draft: Most impressive in-person NFL players
From Calais Campbell to Cam Newton, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal the players who they’ve seen in person who made them think "wow."
Valdes-Scantling reportedly heading to Buffalo
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the reported move to bring Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Bills on a one-year deal and discuss how his production has evolved.
Jets traveling to 49ers for Week 1 MNF opener
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Jets are depending on Aaron Rodgers staying healthy this season and sift through a report New York tried to hire someone to run the offense above Nathaniel Hackett.
Brady to make broadcast debut Week 1 DAL vs. CLE
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why Tom Brady will be under high scrutiny in his broadcasting debut and explain why it's unusual to advertise the broadcasters more than the teams competing.
Bengals-Chiefs rivalry slated for Week 2
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the Week 2 matchup with the Bengals and Chiefs and explore how two big home games for Kansas City out of the gate could affect things down the stretch.
Hendrickson wants to bring SB to Cincinnati
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the market has shifted for pass rushers and what the future holds for Trey Hendrickson in Cincinnati.
Goff has transformed game to deserve extension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how Jared Goff basically got a "wakeup call" in the trade from the Rams and how he has grown since landing in Detroit.
Bucs ‘smart’ to do Winfield Jr. deal when they did
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Antoine Winfield Jr. was a "no brainer" for the Buccaneers, given he's one of the best defensive players in the game right now.
Evaluating Goff’s chances to win a Super Bowl
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if Jared Goff is a Super Bowl-level QB and take a deep dive into the salaries of other top QBs.
What Goff’s extension means for Dak, Tua
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out what lies ahead for Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love, given Jared Goff's extension.
Was Goff-Stafford trade a win-win?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on what the Rams and Lions have accomplished since the Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade and discuss how both teams have benefitted.