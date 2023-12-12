Justin Herbert out for season after surgery to repair fractured finger

Justin Herbert has played his last snap of the 2023 season.

The Chargers quarterback is out for the season following surgery to repair his fractured index finger on his throwing hand, according to multiple reports.

Herbert suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos. Head coach Brandon Staley noted on Monday that the team would do what’s best for Herbert and the quarterback’s future. With the Chargers at 5-8 and having little chance to make it to the postseason, it’s clear shutting Herbert down is the right move.

The No. 6 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Herbert had started 62 consecutive games. Los Angeles signed him to a five-year extension worth a reported $262.5 million in late July, securing his future with the club.

But the 2023 season has been a disappointment for the Chargers, as the team has not been able to find much consistency on offense or defense. Herbert will finish with the same 93.2 passer rating as he had last season. But his yards per game went from 278.8 in 2022 to 241.1 in 2023.

In 13 games this season, Herbert completed 65.1 percent of his throws for 3,134 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Easton Stick is expected to start for the Chargers the rest of the way, beginning with Thursday’s matchup against the Raiders.