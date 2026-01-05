Eagles lose to Commanders, will be No. 3 seed in the NFC

There was an opportunity for the Eagles to move up to the No. 2 seed in the NFC on Sunday, but the team wasn’t able to grab it.

Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson broke a tie by running for a one-yard touchdown with 2:32 left to play and the Commanders defense was able to force a Tanner McKee incompletion on fourth down to get the ball back with just over a minute to play. The Eagles had all three timeouts and they forced a punt that gave McKee another chance from his own 28-yard line with 53 seconds left to play.

McKee threw two incompletions and Von Miller sacked him on third down to set up a long fourth down to keep hopes alive. McKee’s desperate heave went out of bounds and the Commanders had a 24-17 win.

The victory means the Bears will be the No. 2 seed despite their loss to the Lions on Sunday. The Eagles will be the No. 3 seed and they will host the 49ers in their first playoff game. The Bears will host the Packers in their third meeting of the season.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was one of the only regulars to see action for the Eagles. He had three catches for 52 yards to get over the 1,000-yard mark for the season and then exited the game. McKee was 21-of-40 for 241 yards, a touchdown and an interception while Tank Bigsby ran 16 times for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson’s rushing touchdown was his first since the 2018 season and he also tied the game with a touchdown pass earlier in the fourth quarter. He will turn 40 in the coming months, so there’s a chance Sunday’s game was his last and he’ll get to savor a win if that turns out to be the case.