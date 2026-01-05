Raiders beat Chiefs 14-12 in the ugliest game of the season

The Raiders and Chiefs saved their worst for last.

In the most unwatchable game of the 2025 season, featuring Kenny Pickett, Aidan O’Connell, Chris Oladokun and Shane Buechele at quarterback, Daniel Carlson kicked a 60-yard field goal with eight seconds left to hand the Raiders a 14-12 victory.

The game had no touchdowns, eight field goals, four turnovers, a safety, nine sacks, 12 punts and a combined 372 yards. They were 0-for-4 in the red zone.

The Raiders kicked off knowing they had secured the No. 1 overall pick. They ended a 10-game losing streak in what might be the final game of Pete Carroll’s career. He went 3-14 in his first season with the Raiders in the worst season of his 19-year career.

Carlson kicked field goals of 32, 23, 55 and 60, and Harrison Butker was good from 36, 40, 47 and 41.

Raiders edge rusher Tyree Wilson tackled Buechele in the end zone for a safety that ended up being the difference.

Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty rushed for 87 yards on 26 carries.