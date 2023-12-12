Report: Justin Herbert is expected to undergo finger surgery Tuesday

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to undergo surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured right index finger, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Chargers will learn post-surgery whether Herbert has any chance of returning this season, though with the team currently 12th in the AFC playoff picture, the quarterback has no reason to come back.

Herbert was scheduled to see two hand specialists Monday, coach Brandon Staley said earlier in the day.

“All of our focus has got to be on his future,” Staley said. “Certainly, there’s nothing more important than that, than his right hand. And his long-term future. He’s 25 years old and he’s got a really, really bright future in front of him. So, like I said, every decision we make is going to be with that in mind.”

Herbert injured his finger with 3:11 left in the second quarter on a hit from Broncos defensive lineman Zach Allen on a fourth-down incompletion.

Easton Stick replaced Herbert during Sunday’s game, his second regular-season appearance, but he has never started a regular-season game.