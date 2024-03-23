Mike Williams gets $8.3 million guaranteed on a deal worth “up to” $15 million

“Up to” continues to be the hardest-working phrase in NFL media.

When the Jets signed receiver Mike Williams, the one-year deal was reportedly worth “up to” $15 million. The base value, as usual, is much lower.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, Williams has a guarantee of $8.3 million, with $1.7 million available in per-game active roster bonuses. (Basically, he gets an extra $100,000 for every game he’s able to play.)

The deal also includes $5 million in incentives. The triggers for the $5 million have not yet been reported.

Williams was cut by the Chargers last week. He was due to make $20 million in 2024, the last year of his second contract.

It’s a fair deal, given that Williams suffered a torn ACL in September. How healthy and productive will he be one year removed from the injury? That remains to be seen.

The Jets previously committed $10 million, fully guaranteed, to receiver Allen Lazard for 2024. Their best receiver, Garrett Wilson, will make roughly $2.5 million in the third year of his slotted rookie deal.

Williams, if healthy, should be No. 2. Lazard, who was a major disappointment in 2023, could (or should) be better if quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes more than four snaps this year.

For the Jets, that’s two veterans who arrived via fairly modest contracts with high incentives. Previously, the Jets signed tackle Tyron Smith to a one-year deal that pays $6.5 million guaranteed — with $13.5 million in incentives.