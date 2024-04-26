 Skip navigation
Chargers trade up to No. 34, select WR Ladd McConkey

  
Published April 26, 2024 07:30 PM

The Chargers have traded up to grab a weapon for Justin Herbert and continued a run on wide receivers.

Los Angeles acquired the No. 34 overall pick from New England to select Ladd McConkey out of Georgia.

McConkey, 22, played 39 games with 21 starts for the Bulldogs. He was a freshman All-SEC honoree in 2021 when he caught 31 passes for 447 yards with five touchdowns. He then caught 58 passes for 762 yards with seven TDs in 2022. Dealing with multiple injuries in 2023, he had 30 receptions for 478 yards with two touchdowns.

McConkey was the fourth receiver selected in a row, going back to last night’s first round.

The Chargers sent the Patriots No. 37 and No. 110 in the fourth round in exchange for No. 34 and No. 137 in the fifth round to complete the deal.