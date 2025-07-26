 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aidan Hutchinson: My injured leg has been kicked and stepped on, that builds confidence

  
Published July 26, 2025 02:35 PM

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson’s 2024 season was cut short by a broken leg, but he says he’s confident the leg is fully healed — especially after some hard practices.

Hutchinson said no one around him is babying him or his leg, and that’s exactly what he wants.

“First day of OTAs I went out there I got kicked, stepped on, you think of it, everything under the sun, on this leg,” Htuchinson said. “After practice I got up and I was like, Alright, we’re good. I think it takes those physical things to happen to you to mentally solidify where you’re at and the confidence in moving past it.”

Hutchinson had his best college season in 2021 after missing most of the 2020 season with a broken ankle. He sees no reason he can’t have his best pro season after a similarly serious injury.

“I’ve had my best seasons coming back from something,” Hutchinson said. “We’re going to be shooting for that same trend.”