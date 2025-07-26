Aidan Hutchinson: My injured leg has been kicked and stepped on, that builds confidence

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson’s 2024 season was cut short by a broken leg, but he says he’s confident the leg is fully healed — especially after some hard practices.

Hutchinson said no one around him is babying him or his leg, and that’s exactly what he wants.

“First day of OTAs I went out there I got kicked, stepped on, you think of it, everything under the sun, on this leg,” Htuchinson said. “After practice I got up and I was like, Alright, we’re good. I think it takes those physical things to happen to you to mentally solidify where you’re at and the confidence in moving past it.”

Hutchinson had his best college season in 2021 after missing most of the 2020 season with a broken ankle. He sees no reason he can’t have his best pro season after a similarly serious injury.

“I’ve had my best seasons coming back from something,” Hutchinson said. “We’re going to be shooting for that same trend.”