Lions NFL Draft Picks 2024: Full list of Detroit’s draft picks for every round

The 2023 season saw the Detroit Lions win their division for the first time in 30 years (when their division was known as the NFC Central), and win a playoff game for the first time in just as long. The Lions took out the Rams in the Wild Card and the Buccaneers in the Divisional before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in a narrow 34-31 loss in the NFC Championship game.

“It seems a lot of things just kind of didn’t go our way and I hate for that to sound like an excuse because we felt like we should have won that game anyways, but the second half they played well and we didn’t and that’s kind of the bottom line,” Lions QB Jared Goff said of the playoff loss this April. “I wish I could go back and pinpoint some plays for you but there was a lot of them. There wasn’t just one. There wasn’t just one thing that went wrong, there was a handful of them and, yeah, it’s the way the ball bounced that day, but [it] gave us a ton of fire. It really did. And I know Dan’s talked about it, gave us a ton of fire and gives us something to look at and to draw on for next year.”

Detroit’s Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza will play host to the 2024 NFL Draft, and the hometown team will enter the weekend with fewer glaring needs than some others around the league. Picking first at 29th overall, the biggest area to bolster for Detroit is likely at cornerback, a position group they can continue to strengthen after signing Carlton Davis from the Buccaneers in March.

Click here to see the entire 2024 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see who the Lions will take in the 2024 NFL Draft. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round from Pro Football Talk on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Picks