Packers NFL Draft Picks 2024: Full list of Green Bay’s draft picks for every round

In the first season of the Jordan Love era in Green Bay, the Packers were something of a Cinderella story in the postseason, entering as the No. 7 seed and defeating the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. They nearly pulled off the upset against the 49ers in the Divisional, but ultimately Christian McCaffrey had other plans, sending the Packers home in a 24-21 loss that was still further than most expected Green Bay to go.

One of the long-time staples of the Packers organization departed this offseason, with Green Bay releasing left tackle David Bakhtiari in March. The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro had spent all 11 seasons of his career in Green Bay, and as of mid-April, remains a free agent. With some good depth of talent at offensive tackle in this year’s draft class, the Packers could look to this year’s slate to fill the void left by Bakhtiari.

Safety is likely a key spot the Packers front office will be considering as they build their draft boards. They signed Xavier McKinney in March, but Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens are no longer with the team, and they’ll likely need more game-ready talent at the position.

The Packers have a hefty slate of picks this year, with three in the first two rounds and five picks in the top 100. They’ll pick first at 25th overall.

Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL Draft Picks