Packers make LT David Bakhtiari’s release official

Left tackle David Bakhtiari posted his farewell to Green Bay on social media earlier Monday, and the Packers have made it official.

Green Bay released Bakhtiari, making him a free agent.

“We want to thank David for an exceptional 11 seasons in Green Bay,” Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “From the moment he arrived, David established himself as one of the premier tackles of his generation and one of the best linemen in the history of the Packers. His commitment and impact on the field and in the locker room cannot be overstated. We look forward to his inevitable induction into the Packers Hall of Fame and we hope for the best for David and his family moving forward.”

The Packers made Bakhtiari a fourth-round pick in 2013, and he twice made first-team All-Pro and three times was second-team All-Pro. He also earned three Pro Bowls.

Bakhtiari, 32, tore an ACL late in the 2020 season, and he played only 13 games the past three seasons combined.

The Jets would be the obvious destination for Bakhtiari given his relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but after Bakhtiari played only one game in 2023, it remains to be seen if anyone will sign him.

“David is one of the best offensive linemen that has played in the NFL during my time in the league. His consistency and approach to his craft is unmatched,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said in a statement. “David’s presence extended beyond his impact on the field as he was a cornerstone of the Packers in the locker room when I arrived and was a great resource to our young team. We wish the best for David, his wife, Frankie, and their daughter, Felix, in the future.”