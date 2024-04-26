 Skip navigation
Packers take Jordan Morgan with 25th pick

  
Published April 25, 2024 11:12 PM

The Packers bolstered their offensive line with their top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The team selected tackle Jordan Morgan with the 25th overall pick. Morgan is the seventh offensive lineman to be selected so far on Thursday night.

Morgan made starts at Arizona as a true freshman in 2019 and remained the starter at left tackle for the rest of his time at the school. He tore his ACL during the 2022 season, but returned to play 12 games and make the All-Pac 12 team last year.

The Packers released David Bakhtiari this offseason after several injury-plagued years. Rasheed Walker started in his place, but Morgan could wind up being the man to kick off his rookie season in Green Bay.