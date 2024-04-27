Packers take Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper with the 45th overall pick

Several teams coveted Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in the second round. It was the Packers who got him.

Green Bay used the 45th overall pick on Cooper, the first linebacker off the board.

He is a three-down linebacker who had 17 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season in earning first-team All-America honors. Cooper also is a core special teams player, with 585 career snaps.

He ran a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash at the combine at 230 pounds.

Cooper, 22, should be a Day 1 starter for the Packers.