Dak Prescott, with 4,482 passing yards, could be first Cowboys QB to lead league

In 2019, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescot finished with a career-high 4,902 passing yards. He’s considerably behind that number in 2025, with 4,482.

But it’s still enough to lead the league. If Prescott hangs on for one more week, he’ll be the first Cowboys player to finish a season with the most passing yards of any NFL quarterback.

Dak doesn’t have much of a cushion. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford trails by only 34 yards, with 4,448.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is third with 4,233. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye ranks fourth, with 4,203.

During Prescott’s career-best season, he finished second to then-Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, who threw for 5,109 yards. Prescott will see Winston on Sunday, when the Cowboys finish the season with a game against Winston’s Giants.