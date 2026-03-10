 Skip navigation
Falcons agree to terms with LB Christian Harris

  
Published March 9, 2026 08:43 PM

The Falcons have agreed to terms with linebacker Christian Harris, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports.

The Texans made Harris a third-round pick in 2022, and he spent his first four seasons in Houston.

Harris appeared in 15 games last season but started only one game and played only 92 defensive snaps. He saw action on 173 special teams snaps.

Harris, 25, played most of the defensive snaps in his first two seasons. He missed most of the 2024 season with a lingering calf injury.

In his career, Harris has 206 tackles, four sacks, one interception, 13 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.