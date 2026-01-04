 Skip navigation
Seahawks lead 49ers 10-3 at halftime

  
Published January 3, 2026 09:28 PM

The Seahawks have yet to punt and outgained the 49ers 196 to 69 in the first half. Yet, they lead only 10-3.

Seattle turned it over on downs on its first drive despite having a first-and-goal at the San Francisco 1. The Seahawks, though, forced a three-and-out and got the ball back at the San Francisco 35. Three plays later, on Zach Charbonnet’s 27-yard run, the Seahawks had a 7-0 lead.

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers missed a 47-yard field goal wide right after a 10-play, 53-yard drive to the San Francisco 29. He then made a 45-yarder on the Seahawks’ next drive, a nine-play, 33-yard possession that ended at the San Francisco 27.

The 49ers have struggled to find any offense.

They had two three-and-outs on their first two drives and turned it over on downs on their third drive after reaching the Seattle 39 before a nine-play, 30-yard drive ended with a 48-yard Eddy Pineiro field goal with 1:06 remaining until halftime.

The Seahawks had two plays for 3 yards on their final drive of the first half, with time running out in the half.

Darnold is 10-of-13 for 98 yards, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba catching four for 52. Charbonnet has run for 60 yards on nine carries, and Kenneth Walker has contributed nine totes for 50 yards.

Brock Purdy is 10-of-13 for 47 yards, with Jauan Jennings catching three for 19. Christian McCaffrey has six touches for 25 yards.

49ers linebacker Dee Winters is questionable to return after having his left ankle stepped on by offensive lineman Josh Jones. He left for the locker room before the half ended.