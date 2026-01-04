 Skip navigation
Ravens downgrade WR Rashod Bateman, DT Taven Bryan to out of SNF

  
Published January 3, 2026 09:05 PM

The Ravens downgraded wide receiver Rashod Bateman and defensive tackle Taven Bryan from questionable to out for Sunday Night Football.

In the win-or-go-home game, the Ravens and Steelers will play for the AFC North title.

Bateman, 26, did not practice this week because of an illness.

It is unclear what his illness is.

Bateman caught only 19 passes on 38 targets for 224 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Bryan, 29, went on injured reserve with his knee injury on Nov. 27. He returned to practice on Christmas Day and was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Bryan remains on injured reserve, with a week left in his 21-day practice window.