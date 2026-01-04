With 145 scrimmage yards, Bijan Robinson will be the third in NFL history with 2,400

Falcons coach Raheem Morris has repeatedly called running back Bijan Robinson the best player in the NFL.

It’s getting harder and harder to disagree.

Robinson, in only his third NFL season, leads the NFL with a career-high 2,255 yards from scrimmage. Via NBC Sports research, he needs only 145 yards on Sunday against the Saints to become the third player in NFL history with 2,400 yards from scrimmage in a single season.

Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk gained 2,429 in 1999 for the Greatest Show on Turf Rams. In 2009, Titans running back Chris Johnson became the NFL’s only 2,500-yard man, with 2,006 rushing and 503 receiving.

With 229 yards from scrimmage on Monday night against the Rams, Robinson moved to 5,605 for his career. That’s the most any player has gained before his 24th birthday.

His performance makes getting Robinson signed to an extension the No. 1 priority for the Falcons in the offseason. Because Robinson, who’s due to make only $3.74 million in 2026, should refuse to set foot on the practice field next year until he gets the second contract he has earned.