Jets sign QB Hendon Hooker to active roster

  
Published January 3, 2026 08:53 PM

The Jets signed quarterback Hendon Hooker from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday, the team announced.

Defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan and offensive lineman Kohl Levao also earned promotions to the 53-player roster.

The Jets placed running back Isaiah Davis, offensive lineman Xavier Newman and tight end Mason Taylor on injured reserve in corresponding moves. They also elevated running back Raheem Blackshear and defensive back Samuel Womack III for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Hooker signed with the Jets’ practice squad on Dec. 18 and was elevated for Week 17, though he did not play.

The Lions made Hooker a third-round pick in 2023, and he appeared in three games for Detroit in 2024. He spent time on the Panthers’ practice squad earlier this season.

Jonathan initially signed with the Jets in June and spent the summer with the Green & White before being released out of the preseason. He signed to the practice squad Dec. 9.

Levao has spent this season on the practice squad, earning an elevation for a Week 10 contest against the Browns. He did not appear in the game.

Davis was diagnosed with a concussion in the fourth quarter of the Jets’ Week 17 loss to the Patriots. He appeared in 16 games with the Jets this season, totaling 236 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Newman, who is dealing with a knee injury, appeared in five games, seeing action on 31 offensive snaps and three on special teams.

Taylor, who has a neck injury, last appeared in a Week 14 loss to the Dolphins. Taylor played 13 games, with 11 starts, and he leads the team with 44 receptions.