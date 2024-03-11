Buccaneers trade cornerback Carlton Davis to Lions

Veteran cornerback Carlton Davis is on the move from Tampa Bay to Detroit.

The Lions are acquiring Davis in a trade from the Buccaneers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

There’s been no word on what the terms of the trade are. Davis is owed a base salary of $14 million this season, with nothing guaranteed, so it wouldn’t be surprising if a renegotiation of that contract is in the offing.

Last year Davis started all 12 games he was healthy enough to play in the regular season, as well as both postseason games. He’s likely to start in Detroit this year as well, as the Lions have acquired a good player — though a player the Bucs weren’t eager to pay $14 million.