Eagles WR DeVante Parker announces retirement

  
Published May 20, 2024 08:39 PM

Receiver DeVante Parker signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Eagles this offseason. Parker, though, won’t play a down for his new team.

He announced his retirement Monday night.

“I want to see my [four] kids, spend quality time with them,” Parker told Adam Schefter of ESPN. “I want to be there for them whenever I can.”

Parker, 31, played nine NFL seasons after the Dolphins drafted him 14th overall in 2015. He played seven seasons with Miami and two with New England.

He finished his NFL career with 369 catches for 5,266 yards and 27 touchdowns.

“I’m just going to take things slowly,” Parker told Schefter when asked what was next for him.