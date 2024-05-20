 Skip navigation
CeeDee Lamb is not expected to attend OTAs

  
Published May 20, 2024 07:59 PM

As expected, CeeDee Lamb is not expected.

The Cowboys begin organized team activities Tuesday, but their star receiver will continue to be a no-show at the voluntary work, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Lamb wants a contract extension and the question now is: How long does he stay away? Running back Ezekiel Elliott and right guard Zack Martin both held out into training camp in recent summers, and the Cowboys eventually gave both what they wanted before the season started.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, Lamb and edge rusher Micah Parsons, all of whom are expected to reset the market at their positions if only briefly, all want extensions. Parsons also has not participated in the team’s offseason program, though it is unknown whether he will show up Tuesday.

Lamb is set to make $17.99 million this year on the fifth-year option and is eligible for the franchise tag in 2025, but he wants to be paid as one of the top receivers in the NFL now.

Lamb and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson both are waiting for new deals, which complicates both their situations. Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase also is seeking a long-term extension. All three hope to reset the market.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill’s $30 million a year average is the highest at the position currently.

Lamb led the league with 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns last season in earning All-Pro honors for the first time.