Broncos LB Drew Sanders tore Achilles during offseason program

The Broncos will begin the season without Drew Sanders.

The second-year linebacker tore his Achilles early in the offseason program, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

The injury occurred before the draft in late April, according to Klis, and Sanders already has undergone surgery to repair it. The hope is Sanders can return sometime before the end of the season.

Still, he will miss most of the 2024 season.

The Broncos drafted outside linebacker Jonah Elliss in the third round, with Elliss joining Jonathon Cooper, Baron Brown and Nik Bonitto at outside linebacker.

Denver made Sanders a third-round pick last year, and he began at inside linebacker before moving to outside linebacker midway through the 2023 season.

He played all 17 games and saw action on 258 defensive snaps and 297 on special teams as a rookie. Sanders totaled 24 tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.