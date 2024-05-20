 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL owners will vote this week on private equity “framework,” with policy to follow

  
Published May 20, 2024 04:45 PM

The NFL is moving toward a potential rule allowing private equity investment in teams. But the league won’t be getting to the finish line this week.

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the league will ask owners to vote during this week’s quarterly meetings in Nashville on a “framework” for a rule. The actual policy would still have to be developed, and could be months away.

The discussion is scheduled for an owners-only session on Wednesday morning, the second day of the two-day event.

If the framework is approved, interested teams will start working deals, with closings coming after the final policy is in place.

The specifics still aren’t known, and there are concerns. Fischer reports, citing multiple sources, that the details are “coalescing around” permitting up to 10 percent of a team being purchased by institutional funds. A small group of pre-vetted funds will be allowed to participate.

The issue is a prime example of the collaborative and consensual antitrust violations that happen within a sports league like the NFL. In theory, any business owner should be allowed to determine the terms for transferring all or part of the owner’s business. The NFL grossly limits the discretion in the name of propping up the value of all teams — and controlling who gets admitted to the most exclusive of all country clubs.

Put simply, the ever-increasing valuation of teams is forcing the league to be innovative and creative, opting for a handful of passive and stable equity funds over seeing a drink-throwing and/or duck-stepping guy like Al Czervik become one of the only options when a cash-strapped owner needs an infusion of cash.