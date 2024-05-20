Will NFL resolve the lingering private equity issue this week?

The only good problem is no problem. And the NFL currently has a very good problem that is also a big problem.

Franchise values have increased to the point where it’s hard to find people who can and will buy teams, either as majority owners or minority owners. As noted by Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, it can be even harder to find minority owners, because those investors typically have no control whatsoever over the business — and often no path to control.

Enter private equity funds. A private equity fund is a pool of money from various rich people who are looking for financial return but not control. The NFL has been exploring this possibility for a while now. It could be resolved this week when the owners gather for their May meetings in Nashville.

There are concerns. Rothstein reports on some of them, citing an unnamed source “with understanding of the operations of the league and how team finances work.”

One, can the same fund have equity in multiple teams? It would be weird, to say the least, for the same group of investors to own a piece of, say, the Chiefs and the Raiders. And the issue of split loyalties wouldn’t be the biggest concern. Equity funds always think strategically, and financially. In the Chiefs vs. Raiders scenario, the fund will be rooting for the team that is more likely to generate a better financial outcome.

Two, can a fund that invests in gambling entities invest in NFL teams? Already, the league allows owners to hold up to five percent of a company with sportsbook operations. What if an equity fund owns more than that, along with a chunk of one or more NFL teams?

Three, what if players are investors in a private equity fund seeking ownership of a team?

Fourth, would equity funds be passive partners with no say over team management?

Fifth, what happens when the fund decides to move on? Will there be an easy way out?

The broader concern could be, as we see it, whether this is the first step toward a fundamental change in majority ownership, with private equity funds — and eventually corporations — owning and running teams. While that would be a concern for current owners who like the way things are and don’t want things to change, the league is currently a bunch of multi-billion-dollar businesses that are managed like family-owned food trucks.

Current owners who run NFL teams aren’t required to have the knowledge, training, or ability to do so. They either need to have the cash to buy a team that is for sale, or the right relationship to a current owner who dies. It would be better for plenty of teams if they were run by businesses that would hire people who know what they’re doing when running professional sports teams, and not just whoever happened to have the biggest bag of money or to be in the right place at the right time.