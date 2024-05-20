Watch Now
Broncos' Nix will adapt to the NFL 'really fast'
Phil and Chris Simms highlight what makes Bo Nix and Sean Payton a perfect match for the Denver Broncos, including why the 25-year-old QB's age doesn't matter.
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
Phil and Chris Simms juxtapose Daniel Jones and rookie Jayden Daniels and debate over who will have a better season this fall. Plus, they dive into Daniel Jones' development with the New York Giants.
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?
Chris and Phil Simms discuss the issues they see in Drake Maye's game, his chances of addressing them and the Patriots' decision to add a second rookie quarterback in Joe Milton.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
Chris Simms sees some positives in Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's game, but the negatives from his rookie season make it hard to rank him any higher than No. 34 -- part of “The Young and The Reckless” tier of QBs.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 33, Sam Darnold
Chris Simms believes Sam Darnold still has the capability of playing at a starter level in the NFL in the right situation. Are the Vikings the team that can unlock that ability?
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why Cleveland Browns' Jameis Winston landed at No. 35 in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, making up part of “The Young and The Reckless” tier of signal-callers.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 32, Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts’ Anthony Richardson sits at No. 32 on Chris Simms’ 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, earning a place on “The Young & The Reckless” trier of rankings.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 31, Ryan Tannehill
Chris Simms reveals his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown with the "The Young and The Reckless" tier, where free agent Ryan Tannehill landed at No. 31 on his list.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 38, Kenny Pickett
Chris Simms shares the "Backup+" tier of his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, with Philadelphia Eagles' Kenny Pickett landing No. 38 on the list.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 36, Jacoby Brissett
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed how Jacoby Brissett edged Joe Flacco in the "Throwbacks" tier, coming in at No. 36 in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 37, Joe Flacco
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why Joe Flacco landed at No. 37 in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, making up part of the "Throwbacks" tier of signal-callers.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 39, Gardner Minshew
Chris Simms reveals his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown with the "Backup+" tier, where Las Vegas Raiders’ Gardner Minshew landed No. 39 on his list.