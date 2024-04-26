 Skip navigation
Cowboys trade 24th pick to Lions, who take Alabama CB Terrion Arnold

  
Published April 25, 2024 11:07 PM

The Cowboys were on the clock at No. 24, but they opted to move back instead of drafting Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton. Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton also remains on the board.

The Lions gave up the 29th pick and the 73rd pick in return to move up five spots. Detroit also received a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Cowboys.

The Lions used the selection to take Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, only the seventh defensive player to be drafted tonight.

Detroit has upgraded at the position this offseason, with Arnold pairing with veteran Carlton Davis. The Lions traded with the Buccaneers for Davis earlier in the offseason.

It is the third consecutive year the Lions have drafted an Alabama player in the first round.