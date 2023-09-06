 Skip navigation
Phillies place Trea Turner on the paternity list and recall Weston Wilson

  
Published September 5, 2023 11:13 PM
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies

Aug 28, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

SAN DIEGO — Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner was placed on the paternity list on Tuesday, the same day he was named NL Player of the Week.

Infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson was recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Turner’s roster spot prior to the middle game of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Turner was named NL Player of the Week after batting .423, with six home runs, one triple, one double, 14 RBIs and two stolen bases. He had two hits in a 9-7 win against the Padres on Monday, including a two-run homer, to extend his hitting streak to a season-high 15 games.

Turner left the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent and signed a $300 million, 11-year free agent deal with the Phillies in December. He is a one-time Padres farmhand who helped Washington win the World Series in 2019.

Wilson hit .259 with 29 homers and 77 RBIs for the IronPigs this year. He hit two home runs against Syracuse on Sunday to tie Rhys Hoskins (2017) for the most homers in a season in Lehigh Valley franchise history. He made his big league debut with the Phillies on Aug. 9 against the Washington Nationals and became the fifth player in franchise history and the first since Marlon Anderson on Sept. 8, 1998, to homer in his first career plate appearance.