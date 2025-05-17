 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

mystics.jpg
Brittney Sykes scores 22, rookie Sonia Citron adds 19 as Mystics beat Dream 94-90 in opener
paige_bueckers.jpg
Paige Bueckers’ WNBA debut spoiled as Napheesa Collier scores 34 in Lynx’s 99-84 win over Wings
soto.jpg
Juan Soto greeted with standing jeer in Yankee Stadium return, then touches heart with helmet

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefromrextodd_250516.jpg
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory’s driver
nbc_golf_livefromhoma_250516.jpg
Is Homa finding something at Quail Hollow?
nbc_golf_livefromwagner_250516.jpg
‘That’s gone': Wagner shows challenge of 14 green

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

mystics.jpg
Brittney Sykes scores 22, rookie Sonia Citron adds 19 as Mystics beat Dream 94-90 in opener
paige_bueckers.jpg
Paige Bueckers’ WNBA debut spoiled as Napheesa Collier scores 34 in Lynx’s 99-84 win over Wings
soto.jpg
Juan Soto greeted with standing jeer in Yankee Stadium return, then touches heart with helmet

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefromrextodd_250516.jpg
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory’s driver
nbc_golf_livefromhoma_250516.jpg
Is Homa finding something at Quail Hollow?
nbc_golf_livefromwagner_250516.jpg
‘That’s gone': Wagner shows challenge of 14 green

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Kelsey Plum scores 37 points to lead the Sparks to an 84-67 win in the Valkyries’ debut

  
Published May 17, 2025 12:37 AM

Kelsey Plum scored 26 of her 37 points in the second half and the Los Angeles Sparks spoiled the first game in Golden State Valkyries history with a 84-67 victory Friday night.

Even the loss couldn’t dampen the excitement from the sellout crowd of 18,064 at the arena that has been transformed into Valkyries purple rather than the typical court for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

The Valkyries are the WNBA’s first expansion franchise since 2008 and bring professional women’s basketball to the Bay Area.

Dearica Hamby added 14 points and Rickea Jackson scored 13 for the Sparks, who won in their first game under new coach Lynne Roberts.

Kayla Thornton scored the first basket in Valkyries history on the team’s first possession and there were quickly chants of “G-S-V! G-S-V!”

Tiffany Hayes scored 19 points to lead Golden State, Temi Fagbenle added 15 and Julie Vanloo scored 14.

After winning two titles in her final three seasons in Las Vegas, Plum was traded in the offseason to Los Angeles in a three-team deal that also included Seattle.

She made an impressive debut with her new team with the second-highest scoring game of her career, taking over on the offensive end in the third quarter as Los Angeles built its lead to 15 points.

But three straight 3-pointers from Vanloo cut the deficit back to six points and brought some of the biggest cheers to the crowd as the Valkyries kept it close into the fourth quarter.

Sparks guard Rae Burrell had to be carried off the court late in the first quarter after she injured herself when fouling Carla Leite on a 3-point attempt. Burrell was down for a few minutes with an injury to her right leg.

Up next

Los Angeles hosts Minnesota on Sunday in its home opener. The Valkyries host Washington next Wednesday.