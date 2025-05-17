Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Justin Martinez progressing towards return, Ryan Walker on the hot seat

In this week’s Closer Report, Jeff Hoffman and Ryan Walker are among the closers struggling to keep runs off the board. Who’s most at risk of losing the closer role? In New York, Luke Weaver is holding things down in the ninth inning. And the Diamondbacks could be getting Justin Martinez back soon.

Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

Tier 1: At the Top

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners

Mason Miller - Athletics

Josh Hader - Houston Astros

Muñoz surrendered an unearned run against the Yankees on Tuesday in the ninth inning and was charged with a blown save. Still, he’s 13-for-15 in save chances with a spotless 0.00 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, and a 26/8 K/BB ratio across 19 innings.

After not pitching for four days, Miller got an opportunity to convert a five-out save against the Yankees last Saturday. He gave up one run in the ninth and struck out four batters to get the job done for his 11th save. A spectacular 30/6 K/BB ratio across 15 1/3 innings keeps him near the top of the rankings with full trust as one of the game’s top closers.

Hader locked down his tenth save of the season in a win over the Royals on Wednesday, walking around one walk and striking out one batter. The 31-year-old left-hander holds an excellent 1.89 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and a 27/5 K/BB ratio across 19 innings of work.

Tier 2: The Elite

Robert Suarez - San Diego Padres

Tanner Scott - Los Angeles Dodgers

Jhoan Duran - Minnesota Twins

Félix Bautista - Baltimore Orioles

Edwin Díaz - New York Mets

Suarez had his first bad outing of the season, giving up five runs on four walks and one hit against the Angels on Monday to blow the save chance. He bounced back against the Angels on Wednesday, striking out two in a clean inning of work in a non-save situation.

Scott is on a roll on the mound, with just one run allowed over his last 16 outings since April 1. He picked up his ninth save on May 9 against the Diamondbacks, the last save situation for the Dodgers.

Duran has been outstanding and a valuable part of Minnesota’s winning streak in May. The 27-year-old right-hander has converted six saves and earned a win this month after recording just two saves through April. Duran holds an incredible 0.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and a 25/9 K/BB ratio across 21 1/3 innings.

Bautista’s last save also came on May 9 in a perfect inning of work with two strikeouts against the Angels. He then gave up a run on a solo homer in a non-save situation two days later. It was his first run allowed since March 31. The 29-year-old right-hander gave up another run Friday, taking the loss against the Nationals. Still, he holds an excellent 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and a 15/8 K/BB ratio across 13 innings.

Díaz is up to seven straight scoreless outings. He picked up his ninth save of the season Tuesday against the Pirates, striking out a batter in a scoreless effort.

Tier 3: The Solid Options

Emmanuel Clase - Cleveland Guardians

Ryan Helsley - St. Louis Cardinals

Luke Weaver - New York Yankees

Jeff Hoffman - Toronto Blue Jays

Pete Fairbanks - Tampa Bay Rays

Raisel Iglesias - Atlanta Braves

Jose Alvarado/Jordan Romano - Philadelphia Phillies

Trevor Megill - Milwaukee Brewers

Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox

Will Vest - Detroit Tigers

Clase tossed a clean inning with two strikeouts on Tuesday against the Brewers for his ninth save. The 27-year-old right-hander is gaining some trust back with no earned runs over his last five appearances. All of the underlying metrics suggest we should continue to see Clase chip away and improve his 4.91 ERA on the season.

With two strikeouts in a clean inning against the Phillies on Sunday for his eighth save, it was Helsley’s first outing without a hit or walk allowed since April 1. While he’s done a good job suppressing runs, it’s given him a bloated 1.53 WHIP and a 16/10 K/BB ratio across 15 innings.

A day after striking out three batters over two perfect innings in a non-save situation, Weaver struck out the side against the Mariners on Wednesday for his fourth save, then recorded the final out Friday against the Mets for his fifth. The 31-year-old right-hander has been incredibly effective, posting a 0.44 ERA, 0.59 WHIP, and a 22/6 K/BB ratio across 20 1/3 innings. Devin Williams has made four scoreless appearances since giving up three runs against the Padres on May 5, but continues to operate in a setup role.

Another reliever working through a rough stretch, Hoffman took his second blown save after giving up five runs and recording one out against the Rays on Tuesday. That’s now 11 runs allowed over his last five outings. The underlying skills suggest Hoffman should be able to get back on track. He’ll be given every opportunity to do so in Toronto.

Fairbanks hasn’t seen a save chance since May 4. He did fall in line for a win with a scoreless inning against the Brewers last Sunday before giving up two runs in a non-save situation Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Iglesias hit a bit of a snag with four runs allowed over three outings before recovering with a save in a scoreless inning against the Nationals on Thursday. He then gave up a run Friday against the Red Sox, but held on to secure his eighth save. A home run issue has given the 31-year-old right-hander a 5.89 ERA over 18 1/3 innings.

Romano has worked his way back into the saves mix with the Phillies with seven straight scoreless outings. He picked up two of the last three saves for the team with five strikeouts over two perfect innings. Alvarado stepped in to record the final two outs with the bases loaded Friday against the Pirates for his seventh save and remains the preferred reliever to roster for saves in Philadelphia.

Megill picked up just his fifth save of the season last Sunday against the Rays. The save chances just haven’t come for the Brewers. Still, the 31-year-old right-hander has been solid, posting a 2.92 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and a 15/7 K/BB ratio across 12 1/3 innings.

Chapman picked up his sixth save with a scoreless inning against the Royals last Sunday. He then took the loss with one run allowed against the Tigers on Wednesday. The 37-year-old left-hander has been excellent, recording a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and a 22/6 K/BB ratio across 16 innings.

Vest has tossed seven scoreless innings since giving up three runs on April 29. He’s been the most effective reliever in the Detroit bullpen with the most prototypical closer stuff. The 29-year-old right-hander has posted a 1.80 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and a 23/7 K/BB ratio across 20 innings. Meanwhile, Tommy Kahnle’s last six outings have come in the eighth inning. While A.J. Hinch can still play the matchups on occasion, the path seems clear for Vest to operate as the primary closer through the rest of the season.

Tier 4: Here for the Saves

Kyle Finnegan - Washington Nationals

Ryan Walker - San Francisco Giants

Emilio Pagan - Cincinnati Reds

Kenley Jansen - Los Angeles Angels

Carlos Estévez - Kansas City Royals

Shelby Miller/Kevin Ginkel - Arizona Diamondbacks

David Bednar/Dennis Santana - Pittsburgh Pirates

Luke Jackson - Texas Rangers

Porter Hodge/Ryan Pressly - Chicago Cubs

Finnegan locked down saves on Wednesday and Friday with a pair of scoreless innings. The 33-year-old right-hander is up to 14 saves with a 2.70 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and a 17/7 K/BB ratio across 16 2/3 innings.

Walker’s inconsistencies continue. He took the blown save and the loss against the Twins on Sunday, then worked around two walks in a scoreless inning against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday in a non-save situation. While Bob Melvin keeps going to the 29-year-old right-hander in the ninth inning, it’s hard to imagine he’s not on the hot seat with Camilo Doval holding a strong 1.31 ERA over 19 2/3 innings.

Pagan gave up three runs against the White Sox on Tuesday, then bounced back with a clean inning against the Guardians on Friday for his tenth save. While Tony Santillan has been outstanding in a setup role, there’s no one challenging Pagan for saves in Cincinnati.

Jansen gave up two runs without recording an out and took the loss against the Padres on Tuesday. There’s going to be some inconsistencies with the 37-year-old veteran. He bounced back with a scoreless outing in a non-save situation against the Dodgers on Friday.

Estévez has made three scoreless appearances over the last week. He picked up his 12th save with a scoreless inning against the Astros on Monday with one strikeout. The 32-year-old right-hander has a 2.29 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and an 18/10 K/BB ratio across 19 2/3 innings.

Miller has the last two saves for the Diamondbacks. After tossing a clean inning with one strikeout against the Giants on Monday, he gave up one run before holding on for his third save of the season Wednesday in San Francisco. Miller has helped fill the ninth-inning role with Justin Martinez and AJ Puk on the injured list. While Puk’s injury is more long-term, Martinez is set to pitch in a minor league rehab game in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday and could be ready to return sometime in the next week if all goes well.

The Pirates’ situation has not been a very fruitful one, regardless of who’s pitching the ninth inning. Santana has the team’s only save in May as the team has utilized a matchup-based approach to the late innings. While Santana has the better surface stats to date, Bednar has flashed the better skills and strikeout upside.

Jackson was hit on the hand back a comebacker on the first pitch he threw on Monday. X-rays showed no fracture, and the 33-year-old right-hander will avoid the injured list after sitting out a few days. Chris Martin was also sidelined by an elbow injury this week, but he should be available in the coming days after receiving a clean MRI. Shawn Armstrong recorded two saves this week, filling in for Jackson and Martin.

After giving up eight runs against the Giants on May 6, Pressly’s last three appearances have come in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings. He tossed the eighth on Friday with a seven-run lead over the White Sox. Hodge could get the chance to take the closer role, but has battled some inconsistencies himself. He gave up three runs and took the loss Sunday against the Mets, then struck out two in a scoreless inning against the Marlins on Wednesday.

Tier 5: Bottom of the Barrel

Jesus Tinoco - Miami Marlins

Zach Agnos - Colorado Rockies

Steven Wilson/Cam Booser - Chicago White Sox

Relievers On The Rise/Stash Candidates

Toronto’s Brendon Little has been outstanding in high-leverage situations for the Blue Jays. The 28-year-old left-hander leads the team with eight holds while recording a 1.77 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and a 31/10 K/BB ratio across 20 1/3 innings. Despite not having the highest velocity, with a 93mph fastball, Little has been elite at missing bats, leading all relievers in swinging-strike rate behind a devastating Knuckle Curve. While he makes for an excellent addition in holds and points leagues, Little could be a name to watch if Jeff Hoffman’s struggles continue, considering he isn’t the only left-handed reliever in the bullpen. In Seattle, Matt Brash was once thought to be one of the best up-and-coming future closers before missing the 2024 season with Tommy John surgery. Four appearances into his return, he’s working his way into a setup role behind Andrés Muñoz, recording a hold with two strikeouts in the eighth inning against the Yankees on Tuesday.

