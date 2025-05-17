 Skip navigation
NASCAR Saturday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

  
Published May 17, 2025 06:00 AM

The Truck and Cup series will be racing Saturday at North Wilkesboro Speedway as the 0.625-mile oval gets tuned up for Sunday’s All-Star Race.

The trucks will occupy a roughly six-hour window beginning with practice at 9:35 a.m. and immediately followed by qualifying at the track in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

A 250-lap Truck race will begin at 1:30 p.m. with Corey Heim in the field as the defending winner.

The Cup Series will cap the program with two 75-lap heat races to set the starting lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Race (aside from the pole-sitter, which was determined in Friday’s qualifying).

All-Star Race schedule at North Wilkesboro

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, May 17

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 1:30 - 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Cup

Track activity

  • 9:35 - 10:30 a.m. — Truck practice (FS2)
  • 10:35 - 11:30 a.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Truck race (250 laps, 156.25 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 70, Stage 2 at Lap 140; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:10 p.m. — All-Star Race Heat 1 (75 laps, 46.875 miles, FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 6:15 p.m. — All-Star Race Heat 2 (75 laps, 46.875 miles, FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. A high of 85 degrees and winds from the west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph. It’s expected to be 82 degrees with a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race. It’s expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the first of the two Cup heat races.