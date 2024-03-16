 Skip navigation
Pirates finalize contracts with outfielder Michael A. Taylor and right-hander Domingo Germán

  
Published March 16, 2024 05:28 PM
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

Aug 29, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) Outfielder Michael A. Taylor and the Pittsburgh Pirates finalized a $4 million, one-year contract on Saturday.

The Pirates also completed a minor league contract with right-hander Domingo Germán, who pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history last June, then entered treatment for alcohol abuse last summer after being placed on the restricted list by the New York Yankees.

Taylor, who turns 33 this month, joins a team that is looking for help in right field. He hit .220 with 21 home runs and 53 RBIs last season for Minnesota.

Pittsburgh spent his first seven seasons with Washington, helping the Nationals win the 2019 World Series. He played for Kansas City in 2021 and ’22 and appeared in 129 games last season in Minnesota as the Twins won the AL Central title.

Taylor is a .239 career hitter with 95 homers and 332 RBIs in 10 seasons.

The Pirates are set in left with Bryan Reynolds and in center field with Jack Suwinski. Connor Joe started 49 games in right but is expected to split time at first base with Rowdy Tellez. The Pirates also have Josh Palacios and Edward Olivares as right field options.

The 31-year-old Germán entered treatment for alcohol abuse last summer after being placed on the restricted list by the New York Yankees.

Germán pitched a perfect game in an 11-0 victory at Oakland on June 28. He was 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 19 starts and one relief appearance last season before going on the restricted list.

Germán served a 10-game suspension in May after getting ejected at Toronto for a banned sticky substance. He also was banned for 81 games by Major League Baseball in 2020 under baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Germán would get a $1.25 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster and would have the chance to earn performance bonuses. Pittsburgh would have a 2025 team option for $2.25 million.

Pittsburgh is in need of help in the starting rotation behind Mitch Keller, Martín Pérez and Marco Gonzales. Paul Skenes, the top overall pick in last year’s amateur draft, will start the season in the minors.

Germán is 31-28 with a 4.41 ERA in six seasons, all with the Yankees, going 18-4 in 2019.