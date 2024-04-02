 Skip navigation
Rangers’ Josh Jung breaks wrist on swinging strike

  
Published April 2, 2024 01:18 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung fractured his right wrist on a strange strike in the ninth inning of a 9-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jung was hit by Phil Maton’s pitch while swinging and was replaced by Josh Smith to finish the plate appearance. The two batters before Jung had been hit by pitches from Maton.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy had no timetable for how long Jung, an All-Star last year, will be out.

“I just feel horrible for him,” Bochy said. “He’s had such tough luck on this thing as far as the injuries and it puts a damper on this one. He’ll be back.”

The 26-year-old Jung hit .266 with 23 home runs and a .781 OPS last season, finishing fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting despite missing time with a broken left thumb. He batted .308 with an .867 OPS in the postseason for the World Series champions.

Jung missed time during spring training with a calf strain.