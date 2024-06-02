Mondo Duplantis extends pole vault dominance, just misses milestone world record

Mondo Duplantis took three attempts at a milestone pole vault world record on Sunday.

Duplantis won a Diamond League meet in Stockholm, then tried to become the first man to clear 20 feet, 6 inches (6.25 meters). But the bar came down on all three tries.

Duplantis was bidding to raise the world record for a ninth time — all by one centimeter, which maximizes bonus money — dating back to February 2020. He was also trying to break the record in front of home fans for the first time.

Duplantis, 24, was born and raised in Louisiana and represents Sweden, where his mom is from.

DIAMOND LEAGUE: Full Results

He has lost just four times since the start of 2020, while racking up more than 60 victories.

In Paris this summer, Duplantis can become the first man to repeat as Olympic pole vault gold medalist in 68 years.

In other events Sunday, world champion Femke Bol of the Netherlands won the 400m hurdles in 53.07 seconds.

Bol, the second-fastest woman in history, is second-fastest in the world this year behind world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. McLaughlin-Levrone ran 52.70 in Atlanta on Friday in her first 400m hurdles since August 2022.

World champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica won the 200m in 22.69 seconds, bouncing back from her first defeat in the event in more than two years last Thursday.

Jackson, who ran the second-fastest time in history to win last August’s worlds (21.41), ranks outside the world’s 40 fastest women so far this year.

The women’s shot put featured the world’s top two throwers this outdoor season with American Chase Jackson (née Ealey) edging Canadian Sarah Mitton by two centimeters.

Jackson is the two-time reigning world champion, but Mitton still has the world’s best throw this year of 20.68 meters.

Also this weekend, Oblique Saville moved up the list of Olympic contenders by running the world’s fastest 100m since July 2022. It was also the fastest 100m by a Jamaican since Usain Bolt won his last Olympic title in 2016.

Saville, 23, clocked 9.82 seconds in Kingston on Saturday night, beating a field that included world champion Noah Lyles, who ran 9.85, matching the second-best time of his career.

The track and field season continues with the USATF New York City Grand Prix, live on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app next Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.