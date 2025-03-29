Rays put OF Josh Lowe on 10-day IL with strained right oblique, a year after he had similar injury

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays put outfielder Josh Lowe on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique.

The Rays recalled outfielder Jake Mangum from Triple-A Durham on Saturday to take Lowe’s spot on the roster.

Lowe was hurt in Tampa Bay’s opener on Friday, a year after he missed 46 games with a similar injury.

He grounded out in his first at-bat and felt discomfort when he fouled off a pitch during his plate appearance in the fifth. Lowe hit a single on the next pitch and winced as he left the batter’s box and ran gingerly to first.

The 27-year-old Lowe hit .241 with 10 homers, 34 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 106 games last season. He had hip inflammation during spring training in 2024. He strained his right oblique and didn’t make his season debut until May 6, then was sidelined by the ailment between May 22 and June 5.