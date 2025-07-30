Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman sits against Twins to rest previously injured quad

MINNEAPOLIS — Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman sat out Boston’s game Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins to rest the right quadriceps he strained earlier this season.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora characterized the move as a precaution, with the third baseman expected back in the lineup Friday against Houston.

“I told him, in the morning, let me know how you feel,” Cora said. “He feels good with the quad, but a bit tired.”

Abraham Toro started in Bregman’s place Wednesday at Minnesota. With Boston off on Thursday, the move gives Bregman two days of rest.

Bregman strained the quad and missed seven weeks earlier in the season. The three-time All-Star is batting a career-best .298 with a .551 slugging percentage, .922 OPS, 44 RBI and 14 home runs in 64 games.