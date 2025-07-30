Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman sits against Twins to rest previously injured quad

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v San Francisco Giants
Report: Pirates sending 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes to Reds for reliever Rogers, prospect Stafura
16xp-ride-or-die-berry2025.jpg
Who will be Matthew Berry’s 2025 Fantasy Football ‘Ride or Die’?
Washington Nationals v. Houston Astros
Angels acquire relievers Chafin and García from Nationals in trade for lefty Eder, prospect Brown

Top Clips

nbc_roto_chourio_250730.jpg
‘Ripple effects’ for Brewers amid Chourio’s injury
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250730.jpg
Hampton can be top Chargers RB with Harris out
nbc_roto_acuna_250730.jpg
What Acuna Jr.'s injury means for Braves, fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v San Francisco Giants
Report: Pirates sending 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes to Reds for reliever Rogers, prospect Stafura
16xp-ride-or-die-berry2025.jpg
Who will be Matthew Berry’s 2025 Fantasy Football ‘Ride or Die’?
Washington Nationals v. Houston Astros
Angels acquire relievers Chafin and García from Nationals in trade for lefty Eder, prospect Brown

Top Clips

nbc_roto_chourio_250730.jpg
‘Ripple effects’ for Brewers amid Chourio’s injury
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250730.jpg
Hampton can be top Chargers RB with Harris out
nbc_roto_acuna_250730.jpg
What Acuna Jr.'s injury means for Braves, fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman sits against Twins to rest previously injured quad

  
Published July 30, 2025 03:51 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman sat out Boston’s game Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins to rest the right quadriceps he strained earlier this season.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora characterized the move as a precaution, with the third baseman expected back in the lineup Friday against Houston.

“I told him, in the morning, let me know how you feel,” Cora said. “He feels good with the quad, but a bit tired.”

Abraham Toro started in Bregman’s place Wednesday at Minnesota. With Boston off on Thursday, the move gives Bregman two days of rest.

Bregman strained the quad and missed seven weeks earlier in the season. The three-time All-Star is batting a career-best .298 with a .551 slugging percentage, .922 OPS, 44 RBI and 14 home runs in 64 games.