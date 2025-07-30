Dodgers at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 30

It’s Wednesday, July 30 and the Dodgers (63-45) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (56-52). Shohei Ohtani is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Nick Martinez for Cincinnati.

The Dodgers go for the sweep over the Reds after taking the second matchup of the series, 5-4 on Tuesday. Los Angeles used a ninth inning rally to win the game and can now sweep an opponent for the first time since July 1-3 (White Sox).

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Reds

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: SNLA, FDSNOH, MLBN

Odds for the Dodgers at the Reds

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Dodgers (-175), Reds (+147)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Reds

Pitching matchup for July 30, 2025: Shohei Ohtani vs. Nick Martinez

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani, (0-0, 1.50 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Reds: Nick Martinez, (9-9, 4.69 ERA)

Last outing: 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday's game between the Dodgers and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Reds

The Dodgers are 4-2 when Ohtani pitches this season

Ohtani has yet to pitch more than 3.0 innings

The Reds are 7-3 in their last 10 home games

In the Dodgers’ last 5 road games the Under is 4-0-1

The Dodgers are 5-6 since the All-Star break

The Reds are 6-5 since the All-Star break

