Reds place Jeimer Candelario on 10-day injured list with a back problem

  
Published April 30, 2025 01:17 PM

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds placed corner infielder Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day injured list with a lower-back injury.

The 31-year-old Candelario has struggled at the plate the first month of the season. Candelario, batting .113 with two home runs and 10 RBIs, was diagnosed with a lumbar spine strain after a medical evaluation.

The Reds recalled Tyler Callihan from Triple-A Louisville and added right-handed pitcher Chase Petty to the taxi squad. Petty was scheduled to start the second game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals..

Candelario signed a three-year, $45 million contract last year that included a $3 million signing bonus. He’s played for five teams over 10 major league seasons and is a .237 career hitter with 110 home runs.