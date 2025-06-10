Watch Now
Consider Aberg, not Scheffler, to win U.S. Open
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell preview the United States Open Championship, sharing why Swedish star Ludvig Aberg should contend and heavy favorite Scottie Scheffler might come up just short at Oakmont Country Club.
Take a closer look at the front 9 at Oakmont
The Live From crew takes a bird's-eye view of the first 9 holes at Oakmont Country Club, including the hardest opening hole in championship golf to the potential for birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 and more.
Rahm doesn’t accept full credit for top-10 streak
Ahead of the U.S. Open, Jon Rahm contextualizes his top-10 streak with LIV which has smaller fields, how his experience prepares him both physically and mentally to play at Oakmont and more.
The Read for Speed: Origins of the Stimpmeter
Examine the humble beginnings of the Stimpmeter, a rudimentary tool that measures green speeds invented nearly a century ago, that is still used today by the USGA.
Oakmont’s No. 2 may provide carnage at U.S. Open
Johnson Wagner demonstrates a few ways a golfer's decent shot can turn into a bad one at Oakmont Country Club's second hole.
Ford: ‘We like to see some crying’ at Oakmont
Longtime Oakmont head pro Bob Ford joins the Live From desk to discuss the course bringing back the stern test of the U.S. Open and how tree removal has transformed the venue.
Wagner takes on Oakmont’s ‘church pew’ bunkers
Johnson Wagner examines one of the most intimidating bunkers on the PGA Tour, the iconic "church pews" splitting holes No.3 and No. 4 at Oakmont Country Club ahead of the 125th U.S. Open.
Oakmont’s renovations revel in the difficulty
The U.S. Open takes pride in being one of the most difficult tests of golf for elite players every year and no course embodies that mentality more than renovated Oakmont.
Top shots from 2025 RBC Canadian Open
From Kevin Yu's hole out for eagle to Ryan Fox's pair of clutch birdies, relive the most memorable shots from the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, presented by Penske.
Rolfing revisits Palmer’s 1994 U.S. Open interview
Mark Rolfing sets the scene at the 1994 U.S. Open where he interviewed Arnold Palmer after playing for the final time in the event at Oakmont Country Club.