'Don't lay the chalk' for most NBA Finals assists

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: MAY 09 Giants at Twins
Rangers at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 10
Otto Kemp
Undrafted Otto Kemp gets 3 hits and sparks rally in 1st home game for Phillies
MX 2025 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Pray for Trevor Colip.jpg
Trevor Colip Motocross injury update: Complications from traction led to a stroke
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bte_aaronjudgeavg_250610.jpg
Will Judge have .400 average at All-Star break?
nbc_bte_usopenwinner_250610.jpg
Consider Aberg, not Scheffler, to win U.S. Open
nbc_bte_wimbledonodds_250610.jpg
Bet on Alcaraz to secure another Wimbledon victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: MAY 09 Giants at Twins
Rangers at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 10
Otto Kemp
Undrafted Otto Kemp gets 3 hits and sparks rally in 1st home game for Phillies
MX 2025 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Pray for Trevor Colip.jpg
Trevor Colip Motocross injury update: Complications from traction led to a stroke
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bte_aaronjudgeavg_250610.jpg
Will Judge have .400 average at All-Star break?
nbc_bte_usopenwinner_250610.jpg
Consider Aberg, not Scheffler, to win U.S. Open
nbc_bte_wimbledonodds_250610.jpg
Bet on Alcaraz to secure another Wimbledon victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

'Don't lay the chalk' for most NBA Finals assists

June 10, 2025 11:43 AM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell take a deep dive into the prop market to figure out which player is the best bet to rack up the most assists in the NBA Finals.

Related Videos

nbc_bte_okcindtotalgames_250610.jpg
01:58
Bet on Thunder to win NBA Finals in five games
nbc_roto_3pointers_250609.jpg
01:22
Roll with Haliburton to score most 3-pointers
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250609.jpg
02:00
Ride with the Pacers moneyline in Game 3 vs. OKC
nbc_bte_okcindgame2_250606.jpg
01:51
Take Siakam to record over 6.5 rebounds in Game 2
nbc_roto_indokcgm2_250606.jpg
02:41
Thunder in big trouble after Game 1 loss to Pacers
haliburton_game_1.jpg
01:34
Haliburton may struggle to generate ASTs in Game 1
nbc_roto_finalslongshot_v2_250605.jpg
02:19
Bet on Holmgren, Nembhard to win NBA Finals MVP
nbc_roto_knickscoach_250604.jpg
01:56
Malone favored to become next head coach of Knicks
nbc_roto_pacersokc_250604.jpg
01:57
NBA Finals Game 1 could feature ‘lopsided scoring’
mathuringilgeousalexander.jpg
02:15
Thunder sweeping Pacers ‘most likely outcome’
nbc_roto_mostastnbafinals_250602.jpg
01:18
Haliburton ‘a layup’ for most NBA Finals assists
nbc_roto_mostrebnbafinals_250602.jpg
01:29
Holmgren is best play for most NBA Finals rebounds
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250530.jpg
02:00
Pacers home favorites against Knicks in Game 6
brunsonhart.jpg
02:03
Target Brunson, Hart props in Game 5 vs. Pacers
nbc_roto_thunder_250529.jpg
02:37
Thunder at -750 a ‘fair price’ to win NBA Finals
nbc_roto_ecfmvp_250528.jpg
02:18
Haliburton the clear runaway to win EC Finals MVP?
nbc_roto_indnykgm5_250528.jpg
01:59
Back Pacers outright with NYK fading defensively
nbc_roto_hartenstein_250528.jpg
01:44
Target Hartenstein’s under if Thunder go small
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
01:42
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
nbc_roto_thunderwolves_250527.jpg
01:52
Target over on OKC team total in Game 5 vs. MIN
nbc_roto_easternfinals_v2_250527.jpg
02:10
Pacers-Knicks series ‘long way from finish line’
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250523.jpg
01:40
Brunson, Nesmith worth betting looks in Game 2
nbc_roto_thunderwolves_v2_250523.jpg
02:04
Expect short Thunder-Timberwolves series
nbc_roto_pacersknicks_250522.jpg
02:01
Bet Pacers and the over in Game 2 vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_wolvesokc_250522.jpg
01:37
Caruso, Edwards lead Game 2 best bets
nbc_roto_reboundleader_250522.jpg
01:52
Target Gobert for most rebounds in OKC-MIN series
nbc_roto_pacersknicks_250521.jpg
01:36
Target Brunson, Towns props in Game 1 vs. Pacers
nbc_roto_wolvesokc_250521.jpg
02:05
Thunder -7.5 ‘a decent bet’ in WCF Game 2
nbc_bte_okcmin_250520.jpg
01:17
Focus on Caruso, Holmgren props in Game 1 vs. MIN
haliburtonbridges.jpg
02:01
Target Pacers to cover +4.5 in Game 1 vs. Knicks

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_aaronjudgeavg_250610.jpg
01:11
Will Judge have .400 average at All-Star break?
nbc_bte_usopenwinner_250610.jpg
01:46
Consider Aberg, not Scheffler, to win U.S. Open
nbc_bte_wimbledonodds_250610.jpg
02:44
Bet on Alcaraz to secure another Wimbledon victory
nbc_bte_lionsplayoffs_250610.jpg
02:19
Lions at +200 to miss playoffs is ‘a value bet’
nbc_fnia_headlines_250610.jpg
04:50
Unpacking the top NFL offseason headlines
nbc_fnia_offsznlosers_250610.jpg
10:41
Bengals, Texans loom large among offseason losers
nbc_fnia_offsznwinners_250610.jpg
09:35
Bears, Browns, Vikings lead NFL offseason winners
nbc_fnia_rodgerssteelers_250610.jpg
08:58
Rodgers ‘a better fit’ in Smith’s Steelers offense
nbc_golf_first9holesview_250610.jpg
09:44
Take a closer look at the front 9 at Oakmont
nbc_golf_rahmpresser_250610.jpg
06:11
Rahm doesn’t accept full credit for top-10 streak
nbc_dps_lebronjordan_250610.jpg
07:54
LeBron has ‘embraced’ hype throughout NBA career
nbc_csu_dkseg_250610.jpg
01:45
Analyzing AFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
01:29
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
04:13
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_csu_1lamarjackson_250609.jpg
12:30
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 1 Jackson
nbc_csu_4patrickmahomes_250609.jpg
16:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 4 Mahomes
nbc_csu_2joshallen_250609.jpg
06:25
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 2 Allen
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
08:41
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers’ only option
nbc_pft_jairealexander_v2_250610.jpg
12:24
Murphy cites Alexander’s inability to stay healthy
nbc_pft_cjgj_256010.jpg
07:39
Gardner-Johnson feels ‘disrespected’ by Eagles
nbc_pft_mccourtytop5def_250610.jpg
04:55
McCourty peels back curtain on his Top 5 defenses
nbc_pft_germainepratt_250610.jpg
04:27
Bengals release longtime starting LB Pratt
nbc_pft_keiseannixon_250610.jpg
02:52
Nixon won’t be compensated as CB and kick returner
nbc_pft_draftdefense_250610.jpg
07:01
PFT Draft: Biggest defensive disruptors
nbc_pft_mayeonexpectation_250610.jpg
06:13
Maye leans into pressure to improve, expectations
nbc_pft_mayondiggs_250610.jpg
04:40
Maye reveals his first impressions of Diggs
nbc_pft_diggs_250610.jpg
10:09
Diggs is ‘engaged’ at Patriots’ minicamp
nbc_pft_patsminicamp_250610.jpg
12:08
McCourty shares Belichick’s end-of-minicamp speech
nbc_pft_belichickcollege_250610.jpg
05:12
Belichick has more freedom with UNC team than NFL
nbc_pft_fullinblank_250610.jpg
01:59
What a successful 2025 Patriots season looks like