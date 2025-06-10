 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Edmonton Oilers
Oilers unravel in Game 3 against the Panthers and now are chasing the Stanley Cup Final
Sam Bennett
Sam Bennett’s unforgettable moment in the Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid
Top NHL draft prospects meet Connor McDavid, have breakfast with Brad Marchand at the Stanley Cup Final

Top Clips

nbc_bte_aaronjudgeavg_250610.jpg
Will Judge have .400 average at All-Star break?
nbc_bte_nbafinalsassists_250610.jpg
‘Don’t lay the chalk’ for most NBA Finals assists
nbc_bte_usopenwinner_250610.jpg
Consider Aberg, not Scheffler, to win U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Edmonton Oilers
Oilers unravel in Game 3 against the Panthers and now are chasing the Stanley Cup Final
Sam Bennett
Sam Bennett’s unforgettable moment in the Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid
Top NHL draft prospects meet Connor McDavid, have breakfast with Brad Marchand at the Stanley Cup Final

Top Clips

nbc_bte_aaronjudgeavg_250610.jpg
Will Judge have .400 average at All-Star break?
nbc_bte_nbafinalsassists_250610.jpg
‘Don’t lay the chalk’ for most NBA Finals assists
nbc_bte_usopenwinner_250610.jpg
Consider Aberg, not Scheffler, to win U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Athletics’ Denzel Clarke makes another spectacular catch, robs Angels’ Nolan Schanuel of home run

  
Published June 10, 2025 12:50 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Rookie center fielder Denzel Clarke made yet another spectacular catch for the Athletics, this time reaching high above the wall to rob the Los Angeles Angels’ Nolan Schanuel of a home run.

The Angels had one out and no one on in the bottom of the first when Schanuel launched a 1-0 splitter from Grant Holman toward left-center. Clarke raced back and planted his right foot about halfway up the wall in a perfectly timed leap and grabbed the top for support. He extended the upper half of his body several feet beyond the wall and made a backhand grab with his left arm fully stretched out.

Clarke let out a roar after the catch. Schanuel gazed toward the outfield in disbelief, and Holman held his hands above his head.

Clarke has made several terrific catches since he debuted on May 23. He robbed the Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk of a home run in his native Toronto a week and a half ago. And against Baltimore in Sacramento, he robbed Jorge Mateo of an extra-base hit with a backhand grab as he sprinted full speed into the wall in left-center.