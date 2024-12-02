 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ryan_day_loss.jpg
10 Takeaways from College Football Week 14: Is this the end for Ohio State’s Ryan Day after Michigan loss?
Matthew Boyd
Report: Cubs add Matthew Boyd to rotation with 2-year, $29 million contract
Spanish Vuelta
Spanish Vuelta to start in Italy for the first time with first stages in Piedmont region

Top Clips

nbc_pft_commanderstitans_241202.jpg
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
nbc_pft_houvsjax_241202.jpg
Lawrence carted off after illegal hit by Al-Shaair
nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ryan_day_loss.jpg
10 Takeaways from College Football Week 14: Is this the end for Ohio State’s Ryan Day after Michigan loss?
Matthew Boyd
Report: Cubs add Matthew Boyd to rotation with 2-year, $29 million contract
Spanish Vuelta
Spanish Vuelta to start in Italy for the first time with first stages in Piedmont region

Top Clips

nbc_pft_commanderstitans_241202.jpg
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
nbc_pft_houvsjax_241202.jpg
Lawrence carted off after illegal hit by Al-Shaair
nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Report: Mets add Frankie Montas to their rotation with a 2-year, $34 million contract

  
Published December 2, 2024 11:10 AM
Frankie Montas

Oct 2, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Frankie Montas (47) throws during the first inning in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Benny Sieu/Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have added Frankie Montas to their depleted rotation, agreeing to a two-year, $34 million contract with the veteran right-hander.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

The 31-year-old Montas is slated to make $17 million in each year of the contract. He can opt out after the 2025 season.

Montas went 7-11 with a 4.84 ERA and 148 strikeouts over 150 2/3 innings in 30 starts for the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers this year. He was 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA in 11 starts for the Brewers, who acquired him just before the trade deadline.

Montas declined his part of a $20 million mutual option, receiving a $2 million buyout.

Even with the addition of Montas, New York has more work to do with its rotation. Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana became free agents after helping the Mets make a surprising run to the NL Championship Series this year.

New York also is looking for a couple of bullpen arms in front of closer Edwin Díaz, and longtime first baseman Pete Alonso became a free agent after slugging 34 homers this year.

Montas is 44-46 with a 4.09 ERA in 129 starts and 31 relief appearances in nine seasons, also playing for the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees.

He had his best season with the A’s in 2021, going 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 187 innings.

Montas’ agreement with the Mets is part of a brisk start to the offseason for agent Scott Boras. Blake Snell (five-year, $182 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers) and Yusei Kikuchi (three-year, $63 million contract with the Angels) have agreed to new deals, and Nick Martinez, another Boras client, accepted a qualifying offer from Cincinnati.